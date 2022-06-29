Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta and the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition hammered the first nails and raised the first walls on their annual house on June 25 on Britt Road in Mableton.
The build marks the 22nd annual home for the CIHC. The 2022 Coalition includes 14 religious organizations and four corporate members.
Religious organizations include: Smyrna First United Methodist Church, Bethany United Methodist Church, East Cobb Islamic Center, West Cobb Islamic Center, Temple Kol Emeth Synagogue, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Log Cabin Community Church, Covenant United Methodist Church, Unity North Church, McEachern United Methodist Church, St. Catherine's Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church Marietta, Due West United Methodist Church and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
Corporate partners include Nissan, Atlanta West Carpets, Moore Colson and Pinkerton & Laws.
The build is for future homeowner Leda Cook, who has two sons and a daughter - Johnathan, 25, is a Marine stationed in Japan; Jimmina, 18, and Mike, 16. Cook moved to Cobb County 10 years ago for the educational needs of her children. Two of them required accelerated courses and one required assistance for autism.
She wants to remain in Cobb County so her youngest can continue to receive a quality education, and she wants to be a permanent member of a community. Cook is a toddler guide at a local Montessori school. She says having been there for the past nine years, she loves serving children and families.
Cook has worked hard for many years toward the goal of homeownership. She tried to save for a down payment for a home, which was more challenging as she paid rent plus other financial obligations.
“This is (Cook's) third time applying to become a Habitat homeowner, and we so proud to be able to help her achieve her goal and finally have a place to call her own for her family,” said Jessica Gill.
