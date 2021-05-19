Cobb County recently hosted the Dixieland Nationals BMX event at Wildhorse Creek Park in Powder Springs.
This record-breaking event had a a three-day attendance of more than 16,000 and a social reach of more than four million. Athletes represented 39 states and six countries. There were male and female athletes from as young as three to as old as 65 competing.
