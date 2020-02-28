The Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Pinners Conference & Expo from April 17-18.
The conference will feature 100 Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. The expo will have nearly 200 top businesses providing options in the worlds of DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion.
For more information, visit http://ga.pinnersconference.com.
