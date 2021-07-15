The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have Dino Stroll on Aug. 7.
Guests can walk through this dinosaur adventure and get up close and personal with almost 75 life-like creatures, reptiles and animatronic dinosaurs, with most standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Some of the dinosaurs included are the T-Rex, the Velociraptor and the Stegosaurus. The animatronic dinosaurs were created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, blinking eyes, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, spraying water and other details.
Children under two, military and veterans are free. Military and veterans need to show Military ID or papers at the event entrance for free admission.
For more information, visit https://www.bigtickets.com/events/g/dino-stroll-atlanta/.
