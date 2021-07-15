The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the 2021 Southeast Homeschool Expo, an annual homeschooling convention, from July 30-31.
The two day expo is devoted entirely to the display, sale and discussion of educational materials with entire hall displays of materials by the best Christian, secular and specialty publishers.
For more information, visit http://www.southeasthomeschoolexpo.com/.
