The ladies of Extension Services recently decided to prepare a meal to share their history of food in celebration of Black History Month.
Each participant, including the youngest - age 19 - prepared family favorite dishes and shared stories of how their family traditions have been passed down through the years. Some of the older ladies told stories passed down by their elders. Some of the stories that were shared go back to the early 1900s and have been passed down by memory.
The luncheon was a huge success and the ladies would like to make it a new tradition.
