The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the 16th annual Atlanta Blues Festival on April 16 at 7 p.m.

The festival is set to feature a blues honor roll of performers and legends alike, including Calvin Richardson, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, Theodis Ealey and Chick Rodgers.

Tickets purchased for the original show on April 4, 2020 will be honored at this rescheduled date. Tickets are $49-$125, plus applicable fees.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbenergycentre.com/events/detail/16th-annual-atl-blues-festival.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In