Cobb EMC's Holiday Light Tour will feature light displays at the Cobb EMC Solar Flower Garden along with nine other homes serviced by the electric cooperative.
“Many of our members told us how much they enjoyed the Holiday Light Tour last year and we can’t wait to brighten the holiday season once again,” said Kris Delaney, Vice President of Marketing at Cobb EMC. “It’s a chance for families and the community to experience some amazing light displays from Cobb EMC members that are participating for a great cause.”
Cobb EMC’s Holiday Light Tour kicks off with the grand lighting drive-through event on Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Solar Flower Garden at Cobb EMC off Highway 41 in
Marietta. At the event, participants can walk through the Solar Flower Garden light display, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, pick up a holiday light tour map and have cookies with Wattson.
The nine homes participating in the light tour are:
Riley’s Rockin’ Christmas at 2008 Palladium Drive NW in Kennesaw.
Red Bud Christmas at 10 Red Bud Court in Dallas.
Smoot Family Christmas at 3699 Autumn View Drive NW in Acworth.
Hrockin Hranicky Christmas at 3848 Rivers Run Trace NW in Acworth.
Byrd Family Lights at 1563 Boxwood Trace in Acworth.
Lights of Joy at 1510 Ben King Road NW in Kennesaw.
Fox Family Christmas at 2994 Clary Hill Court in Roswell.
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year at 1705 Nordic Trace in Marietta.
Lane Lights at 770 Fox Hollow Parkway in Marietta.
After viewing all nine homes on the tour, participants are encouraged to vote for their favorite display on Cobb EMC’s Facebook page. Voting will be open Dec. 1-25 and the top three homes will receive $500 for a charity or non-profit of their choice.
