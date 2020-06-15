Cobb EMC and Gas South celebrated on June 12 the official opening of a new and innovative Solar Garden on the Cobb EMC corporate campus along Highway 41 in Marietta.
The 6,000 square foot garden showcases three 16-foot tall “Smartflowers” which are part of a larger solar project to supply renewable energy to the power grid.
The Solar Garden is a partnership with Cobb EMC’s wholly-owned subsidiary Gas South.
The Smartflowers are an important piece of the ongoing solar and battery storage project at Cobb EMC. An estimated 1.85 megawats of direct current of solar and 1 megawatt/4 megawatt-hours of battery storage is being added to the campus, which will enable Cobb EMC to operate at almost zero-carbon energy and share solar energy back to the grid.
The three installed Smartflowers can provide an additional 13,140 kilowatt hours of energy while also serving as an educational tool for the public. After their first year of operation, the Smartflowers will have produced enough energy to avoid 1,193 gallons of gasoline, charge 3,705 smartphones for a year, and grow 175 tree seedlings for 10 years.
The Solar Garden at Cobb EMC is now open to the public on weekdays from dawn until dusk, and includes educational signage to learn more about sustainable energy. Schools and organizations are encouraged to contact Cobb EMC to host a learning event in the garden and visitors can utilize the provided charging stations to charge electric vehicles.
For more information, visit cobbemc.com/garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.