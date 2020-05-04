Cobb EMC and the Cobb EMC Foundation created the Make-A-Mask Challenge to encourage local neighbors and crafters to help fill the need for mask in the community.
Cobb EMC has learned there is a need for at least 10,000 masks. Donations will be accepted at the drop box located at Cobb EMC’s main
offices near the drive through payment center at 1000 EMC Parkway NE in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com/content/make-mask-challenge.
