October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cobb EMC’s annual Pink Power Flock the Yard campaign is celebrating the thousands of women who are impacted by breast cancer every year with a small army of flamingos.
Why flamingos? Because they are pink, just like the symbolic pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness.
Participants can send one of the flocks of flamingos to a friend or neighbor's yard or sponsor a flamingo at the YMCA or at Northside Hospital. Discretionary donations to “feed the flock” can also be made and all donations received will go to support the YMCA’s Breast Cancer Survivor Programs and Cancer Support Community Atlanta.
Participants can select the YMCA nearest them and sponsor a flamingo or a flock:
G. Cecil Pruett YMCA, 151 Waleska Street in Canton.
McCleskey-East Cobb YMCA, 1055 E. Piedmont Road in Marietta.
Northeast Family YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
Participants can also select the Northside Hospital location nearest them and sponsor a flamingo or flock:
Northside Hospital Cherokee, 450 Northside Cherokee Boulevard in Canton.
Northside Hospital Sixes Medical Building, 684 Sixes Road in Holly Springs.
Northside Hospital Towne Lake, 900 Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock.
