October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cobb EMC's annual Pink Power Flock the Yard campaign is celebrating the thousands of women who are impacted by breast cancer every year with a small army of flamingos.
Why flamingos? Because they are pink, just like the symbolic pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness.
The pink flamingo flock is an eye-catching display to raise awareness that the local community can sponsor. Participants can send the flock to a friend or neighbor's yard. Participants can also make a discretionary donation to “feed the flock” and all donations received will go to support the YMCA’s Breast Cancer Survivor Programs.
Three YMCA families are participating in the “Flock the Yard” initiative with Cobb EMC - McCleskey-East Cobb, 1055 E. Piedmont Road in Marietta; Northeast Family YMCA, 3010 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta; and Northwest Family YMCA, 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw.
Participants can sponsor a flamingo or the flock at www.cobbemc.com/pinkpower.
For more information, visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.
