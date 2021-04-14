Cobb EMC celebrated Lineman Appreciation Day on April 13.
The work of linemen is important 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and recent storms in the Southeast have provided these heroes the opportunity to shine. Tropical Storm Zeta barreled through metro Atlanta during October 2020, causing catastrophic damage across the service territory. Approximately 120,000 Cobb EMC members experienced outages and Zeta caused the worst damage in the EMC’s 82-year history.
Cobb EMC linemen were joined by other crews from Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee to repair the damage. The collective effort of the linemen completed restoration in just a few days, which consisted of repairing 137 broken poles.
Proceeds from the sale of “Thank a Lineman” license plates benefit the Burn Foundation of America which provides assistance to burn patients and their families at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. Georgians can purchase one when renewing their annual motor vehicle registration on the Department of Motor Vehicles website.
Cobb EMC is calling upon members and the community to express thanks and appreciation by sending a message to line workers using the hash tag #ThankALineman.
For more information, visit www.cobbemc.com.
