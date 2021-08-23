The Cobb & Douglas Public Health will host a diaper drive to benefit the Healthy Start program.
Diapers can be dropped off on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Cobb Public Health Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
The Healthy Start program promotes positive birth outcomes in an effort to reduce low weight births and infant mortality. The program is in need of diapers to distribute to the families they are serving.
For more information, contact program director Sara Harmelin at sara.harmelin@dph.ga.gov.
