The inaugural Run for Justice fundraiser was a success, raising more than $1,500 for LiveSafe Resources and SafePath Children's Advocacy Center Inc.
The fundraiser was organized by the Cobb District Attorney's Office as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. Amid the pandemic, participation was limited this year, though District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. intends to make this an annual, public event beginning in 2022.
The City of Acworth and the Acworth Police Department joined in the effort and held a run/walk in that city on April 23.
On April 25, employees of the District Attorney's Office and their families gathered on Marietta Square to run or walk the 5K. Special thanks go to runner extraordinaire Jesse Evans for establishing the course.
