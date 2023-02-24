On March 11, Cobb County will be well represented in the 139th Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade as it marches down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.
Ten local groups - 116th Army Band, Artz for the Harp, Atlanta Freedom Band, Atlanta Gaelic Athletic Association, Cosplay Volunteers of Atlanta, DREAM Dachshund Rescue, Firefighters Emerald Society of Metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia Smoke Diver Association, MIB DragonCon Parade Crew and Twilight Twirlers of Marietta - will participate in one the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the Southeast, which draws hundreds of parade watchers from around the region.
Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade also holds the title as the longest running event in Atlanta history, continuing the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history.
The parade will begin at noon at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street and will continue down Peachtree to 5th Street, concluding at 1:30 p.m.
The 10 Cobb groups will join more than 2,000 other parade participants which range from bagpipe & drum corps, Irish dancers, floats, dogs and pups, bands, drill teams and llamas as well as Irish and local dignitaries, including city elected officials.
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation will also host its pre-parade “Brave the Shave” head-shaving challenge. Sponsored individuals will shave their heads for childhood cancer awareness, a tradition that began on St. Patrick’s Day over 20 years ago.
After the parade, Colony Square will continue the celebration with live music from Party Nation, festive swag, drinks and more.
Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA. Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route. For more information, visit www.atlantastpats.com.
