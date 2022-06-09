In response to common questions and concerns about various topics, the Cobb County Water System will have the following Lunch & Learn events from noon to 12:45 p.m. In-person events will be held at the Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
June 24 will be the Water System's Drought Response Plan Lunch & Learn. This event, an in-person/virtual hybrid, will discuss the Water System's drought response plan, what state declared drought levels mean and what is one's responsibility as a customer during a drought.
July 29 will be Understanding the Consumer Confidence Report Lunch & Learn. This event, an in-person/virtual hybrid, will discuss the Consumer Confidence report that is released each year in partnership with the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority. It contains information about the quality of one's drinking water, including results of mandated tests. Participants can learn where their drinking water comes from, how it is treated and what the testing found.
Aug. 26 will be the Water Efficiency Customer Incentives virtual only Lunch & Learn. Cobb County Water System customers are eligible for multiple customer incentive programs that can earn a credit on their water bill after purchasing water efficiency products. Participants can learn about the residential and commercial toilet rebate program, the Flume leak detection device rebate, and the Flume loaner program.
