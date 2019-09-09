The Cobb County Sheriff's Office will host a free self defense "class room only" seminar Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The seminar, which will prepare residents for the holiday season, will be held at the East Cobb Church of Christ, 5240 Roswell Road in Marietta. The Sheriff's Office will also be announcing other seminars through the end of the year.
