Every new applicant for the position of Deputy Sheriff must complete the Physical Agility Test to be considered for employment. This test is a state-mandated test that you must pass before attending a Georgia Peace Officer Academy.

Here are a few tips to help you pass:

- Get active as soon as you apply. Walking, running, and body weight exercises will help your body prepare. This is a physically demanding test.

- Stay hydrated and hydrate heavily in the days leading up to your scheduled test day. We often see applicants suffer from cramps during and after their tests.

- On the day of your scheduled test, eat breakfast and drink plenty of water before arriving at the facility. Bring a water bottle to sip on while you wait for your turn.

Are you interested in starting a career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office? Visit www.CobbSheriff.org/Recruitment to learn more about our available job opportunities.
