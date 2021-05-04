Cobb County's Emergency Management Agency in partnership with Tennessee-based BOLDplanning Inc. is in the process of updating the Hazards Mitigation Plan.
Mitigation planning helps community leaders better understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies that will reduce the impacts of future events on people, property and the environment. According to FEMA, the planning process itself is as important as the resulting plan because it encourages communities to integrate mitigation with day-to-day decision-making regarding land use, floodplain management, site design and other functions.
As a key part of the project, Cobb County is seeking community feedback to incorporate into the plan. A draft of the plan is available at https://ema.cobbcountyga.gov/hmp/2020-04-29_Cobb-County-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan-Draft_Open-Comment-Redacted.pdf.
A public comment period will be open now through May 17. Comments may be submitted online at PublicInput.com/Y2813.
For more information contact Kimberly.Repak@cobbcounty.org.
