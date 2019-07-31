The Cobb County Rodeo will be Aug. 23-24 at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
The rain or shine event, beginning at 8 p.m. both nights, will feature bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, trick riders and rodeo clowns.
Tickets are $15 adults, $12 children.
For more information, visit www.cobbcountyrodeo.com.
