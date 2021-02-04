Two Cobb County residents will be honored virtually at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta's 2021 Celebration of Community Champions on Feb. 11.
Mark Brown of the McCleskey/Northeast Cobb Family YMCA and Joseph Stockman of the Northwest Family YMCA have been named Volunteers of the Year.
Brown has been volunteering at the McCleskey/Northeast Cobb Family YMCA since 2015 with the Stars Leadership Program, where he helps coach children with mental handicaps in soccer.
Stockman has been a member at the Northwest Family YMCA since 2013. In 2018, he ws invited to join the branch's Advisory Board and began volunteering as a Board Member and with the summer feeding program.
