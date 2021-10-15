The Cobb County Republican Women's Club will have a luncheon on Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
Missy Owen, founder and director of the Davis Direction Foundation, will speak on her personal story of a family forever changed by opiate addiction.
The Club will also be collecting items for United Military Care, which helps female homeless veterans; Table on Delk, which helps women trapped in sex trafficking; LiveSafe Resources, a domestic abuse crisis organization; and the Davis Direction Foundation, which helps women with drug addiction.
During the luncheon, the Club will be packing baskets, writing notes of encouragement and packing toiletry bags for women in need. Items that can be brought to the luncheon include non-perishable food items (Pop-Top only), including cans of tuna, Vienna Sausages, fruit, beans, etc.; boxes of Nutri-Grain and Granola Bars; Protein Bars, snack bars and nuts; boxes of individually wrapped cheese and crackers; personal hygiene items (bars of soap, shampoo, conditioner, Chap Stick, Handi-Wipes and hand lotion); and children's coloring books and crayons.
The Club is currently accepting financial donations to purchase products and items in advance for the baskets. Donations will also be used to purchase items for the Acworth Police Department; Cobb County Fire Stations 1 and 17; Cobb County Police Precincts 1,2, 4 and 5; Cobb County Sheriff's Office; Kennesaw Police Department; Powder Springs Police Department; Smyrna Police Department; and the Cobb County Honor Guard.
