The Cobb County Public Library System's fall book sale will held Oct. 11-13 at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11-12 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Debit, credit, cash and checks will be accepted. On Oct. 11 until 1 p.m., ISBN scanners are not permitted. The book sale will also only be able to sell up to two boxes of items at a time on Oct. 11 until 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 will be Bring Your Own Box Day where participants can bring any size box they like and fill it to the top.
All profits from this sale go directly to buy more items for the 16 libraries in the Cobb County Public Library System.
For more information, call Alex Beswick at 770-528-2320.
