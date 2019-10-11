The Cobb County Public Library System's fall book sale is going on through Sunday at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Debit, credit, cash and checks will be accepted. Sunday will be Bring Your Own Box Day where participants can bring any size box they like and fill it to the top.
All profits from this sale go directly to buy more items for the 16 libraries in the Cobb County Public Library System.
