Seven Cobb County Public Library branches will reopen starting on March 15.
The seven libraries will return to in-person limited services operations under health and safety guidelines of Cobb County and public health authorities for preventing the spread of coronavirus. These facilities will be open for the public to browse, check-out items, use a limited number of public computers and other services.
The libraries are East Cobb, Mountain View, North Cobb, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, Vinings and West Cobb. Hours of operation will be Mondays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Curbside services will continue at these seven branches and the following libraries: Gritters, Kemp, Powder Springs, Sibley and Stratton.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library/news/library-express.
