Cobb County Public Library launched the Ask-a-Librarian email service Monday to expand reference help options for local residents.
The new Ask-a-Librarian service provides convenient access to ask library staff members questions for Cobb library patrons not able to visit or call the during library operating hours or not ready to visit libraries due to coronavirus concerns.
Questions for Ask-a-Librarian may be submitted at any time by submitting the form located at www.cobbcat.org/ask-a-librarian.
Ask-a-Librarian is monitored by library staff Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The questions answered through the free service are generally like information requests library staff members answer at library service desks inside libraries, such as requests for book suggestions and contact information for community resources.
A Cobb library card is not required to use the virtual Ask-a-Librarian service. Cobb library cards are needed if Ask-a-Librarian staff direct patrons to the library’s online resources for answers to questions involving more depth than short, factual responses. Assistance for using the online resources is also offered through the service.
Participants can expect responses to Ask-a-Librarian within two business days. Questions about library accounts and checked-out materials should be directed to the library’s Customer Service Department at 770-528-2326.
