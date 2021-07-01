Now through July 31, the Cobb County Public Libraries will have the Summer Adventure Challenge 2021.
The challenge is for everyone in Cobb County. Reading to young children, even infants increases word recognition and vocabulary.
Students K-12 are at risk of losing 2-3 months of reading and math skills over teh summer. Keep students learning and engaged by encouraging them to complete the Challenge.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library/learning-programs/summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.