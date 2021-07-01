Now through July 31, the Cobb County Public Libraries will have the Summer Adventure Challenge 2021.

The challenge is for everyone in Cobb County. Reading to young children, even infants increases word recognition and vocabulary.

Students K-12 are at risk of losing 2-3 months of reading and math skills over teh summer. Keep students learning and engaged by encouraging them to complete the Challenge.

For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library/learning-programs/summer.

