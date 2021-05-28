The Cobb County Public Library is teaming up with Mableton-based Georgia Educational Resources to host free Summer Food Service Program distribution events in June and July for children ages 18 and younger.
Children will receive seven days of breakfast and lunch emergency meals on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Distribution will take place in library parking lots at six locations across the county. Recipients will remain in their cars.
Cobb Libraries hosting the drive-through food events are:
- Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, June 10 to July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road in Marietta, June 10 to July 29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, June 11 to July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Libraries offering the food events on Tuesdays from June 8-29 are:
- Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta, from noon to 1 p.m.
- Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, from 2 to 3 p.m.
Georgia Educational Resources, a children and family social service agency, is a certified SFSP sponsor which provides food to distribution sites. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program has helped feed children since 1975. The program is administered locally by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library.
