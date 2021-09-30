The drive-thru style Fall Festival of Fun will be Oct. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.

Participants can wear costumes and bring goody bags for a fun drive-thru event. Participants are asked to stay in their car as they enjoy fun characters like princesses, dinosaurs and Bob the Builder.

For more information, call 770-528-8800 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.