Cobb County PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre will have Once On This Island: In Concert.
Participants can celebrate storytelling and music with this Calypso-flavored concert of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. The concert is the first show in the 2021 musicals-in-concert series.
This is a streaming event only. Once a ticket is purchased, a link will be sent via email. The link becomes active on the select performance date/time. The links are customized for the number of devices that were purchased. Tickets are $10.
The concert will stream April 29 to May 1 at 8 p.m. and May 2 at 3 p.m.
Purchase tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50495. For more information, contact the Anderson Theatre box office at 770-528-8490.
