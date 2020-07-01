Cobb County PARKS announced there will be some changes this summer to the arts programs.
In-person classes will operate with a five-student maximum. All classes will enforce social distancing and it is recommended that students wear masks in the classroom.
Cobb PARKS has also instituted a screening process to enter the building. When participants arrive for class, their temperature will be checked and they will be given a wristband.
Parents will not be able to wait in the lobby for students to finish classes since lobbies are closed to the public.
There will be several virtual options for students this summer. All classes are taught by PARKS employees, and each center will have more limited offerings than a typical semester.
A full schedule of summer art offerings is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tFwq1Yn4HwhFfWz2rayfJZRgZ2wZoiyu/view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.