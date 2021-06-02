The Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth celebration will be held in Glover Park on Marietta Square.
June 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. will feature a night of jazz, R&B and spoken word. June 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. will have over 100 vendors, entertainment, a health fair, fun and fellowship. All events are free and open to the public.
For more information, call 770-425-5757 or www.cobbnaacp.org or email cobbjuneteenth@gmail.com.
