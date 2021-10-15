Two Cobb County public libraries are official hosts for community events celebrating the upcoming launch of NASA’s next powerful space science observatory.
The fall Cosmic Cobb programs at the Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, and North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, are scheduled ahead of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. The space-themed Cosmic Cobb events will feature free programs for children, teens and adults of arts and crafts activities and telescope viewings.
The Webb Telescope Kickoff Party at North Cobb Regional Library is Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The all-ages event will feature high-powered telescopes provided by the Atlanta Astronomy Club, family activities by Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers and space-themed arts activities. No registration is required.
The Cosmic Cobb event at Switzer Library on Oct. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will include a live planetarium show of the Jim Cherry Memorial Planetarium at Fernbank Science Center and a virtual science talk. Planetary geologist R. Scott Harris of Fernbank will lead the planetary show. Observational extragalactic astronomer Dr. Misty C. Bentz, a Georgia State University professor and Margaret Burbidge Visiting Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of California San Diego, will deliver the science talk. The Oct. 29 program is for ages 16 and up.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/events or call 770-528-2327 (Switzer) or 770-801-5320 (North Cobb).
