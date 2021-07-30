The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have the Cobb County K9 Unit on Aug. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
During this program, presented by the Cobb County K-9 Unit, participants can learn more about the Unit and see a Police dog demonstration.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
