Nine Cobb County churches, two mosques, a synagogue and three corporations gathered on Aug. 18 to dedicate the 19th annual Cobb County Interfaith Habitat Coalition home that they built together for homeowner Belinda Arkoh.
The 2019 Coalition included Temple Kol Emeth Synagogue, Bethany United Methodist Church, Covenant United Methodist Church, Log Cabin Community Church of Vinings, Unity North Church, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, Smyrna First United Methodist Church, McEachern United Methodist Church, St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, West Cobb Islamic Center and the Islamic Center of Marietta. Corporations include BB&T, Moore Colson and Pinkerton & Laws Construction of Atlanta.
The annual coalition is co-chaired by Henry Hene, board member of Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat, and Paul Wilson, both members of Temple Kol Emeth.
The home on Old Bankhead Highway began on June 1. Volunteers from each organization built alongside the new homeowner every Saturday since to complete the home.
Arkoh is a recent widow and mother of two children - a 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. A professional seamstress, she had been living in a single bedroom apartment with her children.
Arkoh has been a U.S. resident since 2007 and became a naturalized citizen in 2013. She lost her husband and father of her two children in 2018.
Three Adirondack chairs for the new front porch were made and decorated with Bible verses by the children’s ministry of Smyrna First United Methodist Church for Arkoh and her children. Arkoh's chair is adorned with “She is clothed with strength and dignity.” (Proverbs 31:25)
