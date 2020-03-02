On Feb. 29, Cobb County hosted over 500 Boy Scouts of America leaders from across the metro Atlanta area at the annual University of Scouting.
Sixty indoor and outdoor training classes were spread across the Life University campus.
“Our courses included everything from camping in the rain and Dutch-oven cooking to how to run a Scouts BSA troop,” said Rachel Bailey, University of Scouting president, who is also a leader in Marietta’s all-female Scout Troop 2019.
“Science and STEM are so important to Scouting, so we had specific classes on incorporating these into Boy Scout programs," Bailey said. "We also trained leaders on how to identify and eliminate bullying, and how to help Scouts with physical or mental needs flourish. It was a great day for Scouting.”
In March, Wilderness First Aid, Shooting Sports, Archery, Northern Tier training and more are available from the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Leaders are trained so that young people receive a worthwhile experience full of fun and adventure. In metro Atlanta, more than 8,000 adults are trained Scout leaders with the Boy Scouts of America.
For more than 100 years, the Atlanta Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, have helped build future leaders by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun and adventure in the outdoors.
For more information, visit www.atlantabsa.org.
