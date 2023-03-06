The Cobb County High School Coalition and Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta hammered the first nails in the affiliate’s first home build of the year.
The one-story house will soon be a home for single mother Laurelle and her two children.
This is the 26th Habitat home built by the students of the Habitat clubs of the Cobb County High School Coalition. The four Cobb high schools participating in this year’s coalition are Campbell, Hillgrove, Pope and Walton High School Habitat for Humanity student chapters.
The house is located at 674 Chamberlain Circle in Austell. Laurelle currently lives in Smyrna with her two children and works as a Paraprofessional in the kindergarten class at Birney Elementary School. Even though she spends 46% of her income on housing costs, Laurelle’s current apartment makes her concerned for her family’s health. The electrical wiring in the apartment is substandard, mold is on the ceiling and stray cats’ nest in the HVAC vents.
Laurelle’s looking forward to being able to provide her 14-year-old daughter and her energetic 11-year-old son separate bedrooms.
She says she heard about Habitat for Humanity’s international work where she grew up in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, but she decided to apply when her son’s therapist told her about the homeownership program. Now, she’s on her way to building a new home in Marietta, with an affordable, zero interest mortgage.
“We love kicking off the build season with the dedicated students from the Cobb High School Coalition,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “The experience they will receive building alongside Laurelle will be a life changing experience they will never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.