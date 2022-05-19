Cobb County High School Coalition and the Lutheran Coalition for Habitat, along with co-sponsors and Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta, recently dedicated the first house of the year.
The one-story house will now be a home for single mother Kimberly Sylvester and her three children.
This is the 25th Habitat home built by the students of the Habitat clubs of the Cobb County High School Coalition and the 33rd Habitat home built in the region by the Lutheran Coalition for Habitat.
Four Cobb high schools participated in this year’s coalition and include: Campbell, Hillgrove, Pope and Walton High School Habitat for Humanity student chapters. The Lutheran Coalition for Habitat is a group of Lutherans in the metro Atlanta area who have agreed to partner with Habitat affiliates to eliminate substandard housing. Since 1994, the coalition has helped build 32 homes for families across northern Georgia and for the last 15 years held an annual fundraiser to make this possible, called Taste of Habitat.
New homeowner, Kimberly, is a 39-year-old mother of three children - Michael, 18; Eunice, 11; and Melody, three months. She was born in St. Lucia and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She moved to Georgia seven years ago and has rented an apartment in Cobb County since. With the birth of her third child, she was especially in need of a larger home, now more than ever. Kimberly has worked for the Cobb County Board of Education as a special needs’ paraprofessional for the past five years.
She will be the first in her family to own a home. She is most excited about being able to set an example for her children and teaching them about the responsibility that goes along with home ownership. She sees the home that is offered through Habitat for Humanity as not just merely owning a home, but as an opportunity to build a solid foundation for the future for her and her family. She is also excited about the prospect of planting and maintaining a garden, much like she did as a child back in the Caribbean.
The Lutheran Coalition and student volunteers built the home over nine Saturdays beginning in February.
