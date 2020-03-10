The Cobb County Hazard Mitigation Plan Kick off Meeting will be April 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Hazard Mitigation planning is an initiative aimed at lessening the impact of natural hazards that the county and its jurisdiction faces. This is done by completing an assessment of the hazards and how vulnerable the county is to them.
The next step is to come up with mitigation projects for each hazard that affects the county and its jurisdictions. By completing an approved Hazard Mitigation Plan it will open a stream of funds for the county.
