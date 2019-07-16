Cobb County will have two events in August to celebrate all the unique influences that make the community thrive.
- Aug. 1-4 will be the Cobb International Film Festival at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square NE in Marietta. The event will showcase films from around the world, teach those who want to learn more about the movie industry through workshops and recognize independent artists who excel at their crafts. Aug. 3-4 will feature panel discussions and workshops with industry experts, including “Auditioning in Georgia and How to Succeed” and “The One Fact Every Actor Needs to Know About Series Television.” The highlight of the festival will be the awards program on Aug. 4 that will recognize the best film entries. Sixteen awards will be given, ranging from Best Films, Best Actors and Actresses, Best Cinematography, Best Writing and Best Soundtrack. Tickets are $15-$50. Times vary by day. For more information, visit www.cobbfilmfestival.com.
- Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the inaugural Cobb County International Festival at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. This free event will feature a wide variety of local and international music and art, eclectic dancing, delicious culinary options, crafts, jewelry, a kids’ corner and other vendors. It will also give local businesses the chance to foster economic growth. More than 25 countries will be represented. For more information, visit cobbcounty.org.
