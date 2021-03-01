The Cobb County Genealogical Society will meet virtually on March 23 at 7 p.m. to hear speaker Muriel Jackson.
Jackson will speak on the topic, "Reparation, Compensation, and Restitution in the U.S. with emphasis on the South Claims Commission." she is the department head for the Genealogical and Historical Room of the Washington Memorial Library in Macon. She is also an archivist for the Middle Georgia Archives.
For more information, visit www.cobbgagensoc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.