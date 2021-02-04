The Cobb County Genealogical Society will meet virtually on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
The Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock over 400 years ago. Are youone of the 35 million descendants? Expert Jane Schleinzer will speak on "Mayflower - 400 Years and Counting."
The meeting will be held via Zoom. Sign up at www.cobbgagensoc.org.
