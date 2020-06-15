The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have a virtual presentation on June 23 at 7 p.m.
Josh Taylor will help participants learn how to discover their family's stories and how to put those stories in print with "Writing and Publishing A Family History."
Taylor is continuing the research that his father started over 50 years ago. He belongs to several genealogical societies including the Georgia Genealogical Society and CCGS.
For more information, visit www.cobbgagenoc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.