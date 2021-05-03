Internationally known genealogy presenter Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGL, will be part of the Cobb County Genealogical Society’s virtual seminar on May 15 via Zoom.
Russell will have four presentations. The first will answer what the law was when and where one's ancestors lived. The second will answer if a coroner's report existed on an ancestor and if it might help one's research. The third will help participants discern good information from bad when doing their research, and her final topic will cover the law and ethics of DNA testing.
This is a paid event and registration is required for each attendee, not each home. The cost is $40 for CCGS members, $50 for non-members.
For more information, visit https://cobbgagensoc.org/online_shopping1.htm.
