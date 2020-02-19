The Cobb County Genealogical Society will host Terry E.P. Manning on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
Manning will provide a presentation entitled, “Follow the Neighborhood to Solve Brick Walls – Neighbors are more than the people next door.” Genealogy researchers will often find that families migrated together across state and across the country.
A long-time member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Manning describes one means of solving a genealogical brick wall when other approaches have failed is researching a close associate of an ancestor that may be easier to locate. This can be a simple task or it can involve dozens of hours of research, but usually one will quickly have a sense as to whether or not one of the more extensive neighborhood researches will be required. The “neighborhood” may be as simple as those living close by, but the neighborhood researchers might follow could also be a town, county, region, military unit, high school class, church congregation, occupation, club or society.
Manning, who studies genealogy at Samford University, has written a book on 1890 tax records for Gwinnett County and has authored numerous articles for newspapers, newsletters, lineage societies and other journals. His personal research includes 218 surnames to date.
For more information, visit www.CobbGaGenSoc.org.
