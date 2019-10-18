The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have Sharon McMeans-Lukiri as the guest speaker for their Tuesday meeting.
The event will be 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
McMeans-Lukiri is a Douglas County High School IB History teacher. She will be presenting “Restoration and Research.”
Do you have ancestors impacted by the Civil War and struggle to find them or documentation? Participants can gain some insight into this time in American history and how to apply the information to research.
For more information, visit https://cobbgagensoc.org.
