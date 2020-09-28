The Cobb County Genealogical Society will meet on Oct. 27.
The meeting may be virtual. Participants should check for updates at https://cobbgagensoc.org.
Nationally-known speaker Michael K. Shaffer will discuss his new book, "In Memory of Self and Comrades." The book documents the first-hand accounts of Civil War soldier Thomas Colley during his time with the 1st Virginia Cavalry and when he was medically mustered out.
The account offers insights into what it was like to be a soldier during that time.
Shaffer is a Civil War historian, speaker and author. He is a member of the Society of Civil War Historians, the Georgia Association of Historians and the Georgia Writers Association. He also teaches Civil War courses at Emory University and at KSU’s College of Professional Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.