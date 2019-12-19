The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have their first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
Participants can hear author and historian Robert C. Jones, who will discuss the differences between denominations/churches that grew up in northeastern cities and those that grew up in the South. The rise of circuit riders and revivals in the South as opposed to more structured worship in the North will also be considered. There will not be time to examine the differing theologies of the various denominations, but the speaker welcomes questions on the subject.
The presentation will focus on the beginnings of these congregations in the U.S., including geographical distribution and early leaders.
Jones served as president of the Kennesaw Historical Society for 21 years and also served as a member of the executive board of the Kennesaw Museum Foundation for 17 years. He has written over 45 books on historical topics, including "A Brief History of Protestantism in the United States," "A Guide to the Civil War in Georgia," and "Heroes and Heroines of the American Revolution."
