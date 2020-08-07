The Cobb County Genealogical Society will have a meeting on Aug. 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the pavilion in Laurel Park in Marietta.
Walter and Claudia Hutchins will present "Military Sleuthing: Beyond the DD214." Participants should bring a chair and a mask.
For more information, visit www.cobgagensoc.org.
